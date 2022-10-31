Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.

During the rest of the interview, West also doubled down on his antisemitic comments. The rapper’s reckless use of “freedom of speech” has led to the crumbling of his fashion empire and billionaire status.

As Blavity reported, within a matter of weeks, West has lost his contracts with GAP, Balenciaga, and Adidas. He is also faced with the displacement of his Donda Academy after the school emailed families announcing its immediate closing.

Shortly after the interview aired, Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna, filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the rapper. In the lawsuit, Washington claims West is at fault for making “false statements” about George Floyd’s death. According to the Independent, attorney Nuru Witherspoon shared that West used the family’s trauma to allegedly promote his brands and increase marketing value and revenue for “himself, his business partners, and associates.”

Witherspoon gave insight into how West’s actions directly affected Floyd’s daughter.

“George Floyd’s daughter is being traumatized by Kanye West’s comments, and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her,” Witherspoon said.

Insistent on making the most of the media frenzy that constantly surrounds him, the 46-year-old rapper held an impromptu press conference on Oct. 28. The rapper was hounded by paparazzi while leaving his daughter North’s basketball game.

In the clip, West apologized to the Black community and the family of George Floyd for his abrasive comments. He compared losing his adidas partnership and being publicly criticized to the murder of George Floyd.

Story continues

“So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people,” he said. “I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what Adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now. So thank you, God, for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off a comment.”

As a surprise to everyone but West, the self-centered apology didn’t last long. Less than 48 hours after attempting to make amends with the Floyd family, West went on another unhinged rant. This time he aimed his anger directly at Roxie Washington.

Twitter user @TxxRedd was able to capture a screenshot of the since-deleted Instagram post.

“Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter! Many gave words. I ACTED.”

In his lengthy post, West went on to accuse Washington of being ungrateful, greedy, or under the influence of someone else.

“Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars,” he wrote. ” When I’m going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting. You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy.”

West then piled on the disrespect before making spiritual and financial threats towards Washington and the rest of the Floyd family.

“But You better get you some business…4 GOD get mad,” West directed towards Washington. “This is how you try someone who was there for your family? You will never get money from no one else. GOD don’t like ugly.”

He continued, “To the Floyd family: I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs. Humbly. Now Come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money.”

Although West deleted the post, it caught the attention of enough people who called his statements disrespectful and offensive to the memory of George Floyd.

One person, in particular, who didn’t appreciate the distasteful comments was Stephen Jackson, former NBA player and longtime friend of George Floyd.

@TheNeighborHoodTalk posted Jackson’s video calling West delusional and broke down the specifics of the $2 million that he allegedly donated to Gianna.

According to Jackson, Giana Floyd was not given $2 Million from Kanye West. She was only given $250,000, which she is returning to the rapper. The remaining $2 Million that West donated, was broken down to other families.

“You’ve got a lot of problems, but if you want to address someone, come address me,” said Jackson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Neither Washington nor her legal team has responded to West’s post.

West has not responded to Jackson or further commented on the pending lawsuit.