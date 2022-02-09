Kanye West begs God, ‘please bring our family back together,’ after Pete Davidson calls Kim his girlfriend

Kanye West has turned to a higher power to try to get estranged wife Kim Kardashian back.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, called on God to intervene in his soon-to-be-dissolved marriage to the reality show star.

West shared a few images on Instagram Wednesday of Kardashian and their kids from a new Vogue cover shoot. He captioned the message with an all-caps request to the Almighty: “God please bring our family together.” The plea comes just days after “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, 44, tied the knot with Kardashian in May 2014. In February 2021, the reality TV star, 41, announced the pair had split.

Rumors that she was dating Davidson began circulating some months later, after the mega influencer hosted “SNL” in October.

In December, Kardashian filed legal papers in an effort to be declared “legally single.” Earlier this week, 28-year-old Davidson officially referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend.”

Ye’s request for divine intervention comes after a very public dispute about the former couple’s relationship troubles and parenting styles, also recorded on Instagram.

Speaking with Vogue for the mag’s March 2022 cover story, Kardashian said that even though she ended her relationship “to make myself happy,” she still hopes to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Ye, for the sake of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”