Kanye West Wiped His Instagram Account Amid Reports That Pete Davidson Is Seeking “Trauma Therapy” To Help Cope With The “Negativity” Of Kanye’s Online Harassment

Just when we thought Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might finally be seeing eye to eye , things just got a little more complicated.

As I’m sure you’ve already heard, Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, broke up last week after nine months of dating.

Soon after the news surfaced on Friday evening, fans turned their attention to Ye, who, throughout the duration of the highly publicized relationship, made it abundantly clear that he had hopes of rekindling his and Kim’s marriage

On Monday, Ye eventually gave fans the reaction they’d been waiting for, taking to Instagram to mark the death of “Skete Davidson” — “Skete” being the name he began using in reference to Pete when he first started posting about the comedian on Instagram back in February.

Responding to the breakup, Ye shared a photoshopped image of a New York Times cover, emblazoned with the words: “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

After being live on his account for about four hours, and amassing thousands of comments in that time, the post has since been deleted.

Ye’s statement prompted great concern among fans, marking the most recent in a string of online attacks aimed at Pete since the start of the year, with several making reference to his death or causing physical harm.

If you need a refresher, Ye’s public harassment of Pete began in January , when he dropped a new song, “Eazy,” in which he threatened to “beat [his] ass.”

Saturday Night Live star would “never” meet his and Kim’s kids. This was followed by a slew of Instagram posts in the following months, whereby Ye called Pete “trash,” a “dickhead,” and even shared their text messages declaring that thestar would “never” meet his and Kim’s kids.

Around this time, the Yeezy founder also leaked texts between himself and Kim in which she expressed concern for Pete’s safety after Ye encouraged his fans to yell at him in public

He posted a screenshot of Kim’s text with a caption that many interpreted to be a threat of violence. “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I AM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” the caption read.

Despite Kim’s pleas, things only wound up getting worse over the course of the following weeks after Kanye released a music video for “Eazy.”

The video — which dropped one day after Kim was declared legally single on Mar. 2 — depicted Ye kidnapping and decapitating a claymation version of Pete, ending with the message: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER EXCEPT SKETE.”

The disturbing footage marked the final straw for many fans, with some calling for Pete to take legal action against Ye.

It was later revealed in leaked text messages that Pete resorted to confronting Ye privately, slamming the rapper for his behavior and calling for him to “grow up.”

“I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice,” Pete wrote in the texts with Ye.

And now, following Ye’s latest hit, reports claim that Pete made the decision to seek therapy to help him cope with the online harassment from Kim’s ex and his legion of supporters

On Monday, a source informed People that Pete has been in “trauma therapy” since the start of April, “in large part” due to Ye’s “threatening posts” throughout February and March.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the insider revealed, adding: “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

The source also claimed that Pete has no regrets in his decision to pursue a romance with Kim, going on to say that “she’s been nothing but supportive of him.”

With this in mind, other insiders have emerged to say that it was Kim who influenced Ye to delete the post, claiming that she is “not okay with this type of behavior and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this.”

“She has asked numerous times for him to take down the post,” the insider shared with E! News on Monday. “She will always protect Pete.”

They went on to say that the breakup has been particularly difficult for Kim, and that Ye’s post only made matters more upsetting and “tested her mentally.”

Ye’s comment on Kim and Pete’s breakup came shortly after reports that he and Kim were finally coparenting with ease after months of tension between the exes.

On Aug. 4, a source close to the former couple told Us Weekly that they are “very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues.”

After being banned from Instagram for 24 hours in March, Ye took a “ hiatus, ” during which time he was rumored to have sought “behavioral” treatment.

Neither Kim or Pete have formally addressed their split or Ye’s reaction, but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as they do.

