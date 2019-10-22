Kanye West donates $1 million to charity for Kim Kardashian West's birthday originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kanye West is known for his over-the-top displays of affection for his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and true to form, he went all out for her 39th birthday.

The reality TV star tweeted that in addition to gifting her with "the most amazing bags," her rapper husband also donated $1 million to her favorite charities that work to advance prison reform.

According to Kardashian West, West -- along with the couple's four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- made the donation in her name to Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

"This makes my heart so happy!" she tweeted.

I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy! pic.twitter.com/chNkyPRQGW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 22, 2019

.@KimKardashian, thank you from the entire team (and happy birthday!) These funds will help fuel our efforts to use humanization & legislation to transform the U.S justice system. We're proud to be in this fight with you and honored to have you part of our #cut50 family! https://t.co/frmOXjdIcQ — #cut50 (@cut_50) October 22, 2019

So grateful for @KimKardashian & @KanyeWest’s unwavering support of our lifesaving work! Kim, YOU are a gift beyond words. Using your b-day to uplift us & other orgs shows your heartfelt dedication to this critical issue. Thank you for linking arms w/ us & investing in FREEDOM! https://t.co/F9M8nGBQvF — Buried Alive Project (@BuriedAliveProj) October 22, 2019

.@KimKardashian Your support furthers our mission to ensure formerly incarcerated people will have opportunities to thrive and currently incarcerated people will have the opportunity for freedom. — Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) (@AntiRecidivism) October 22, 2019

Kardashian West announced earlier this year that in addition to launching beauty and shapewear companies, she is also studying to become a lawyer.

Last year, she made headlines for successfully petitioning President Donald Trump to to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who'd been sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent crime. The experience was life-changing, she's said.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told Vogue in April. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."