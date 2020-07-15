Kanye West Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Kanye West is dropping his 2020 presidential bid less than two weeks after it began, according to a New York Magazine report.

“He’s out,” West’s adviser Steve Kramer told The Intelligencer.

The 43-year-old rapper had hired Kramer, a “get-out-the-vote specialist,” to help get onto ballots by gathering signatures in Florida and South Carolina after he announced in a July 4th tweet that he was running for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” he wrote.

While Kramer said the team “had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot” in the two states, West’s decision to enter the race came after the Federal Election Commission deadline to appear on several state ballots had already passed.

Kramer said “any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups” and added that he had “nothing good or bad to say about Kanye.”

“Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level,” he said.

West had said in a Forbes interview, shortly after announcing his candidacy, that he planned to run on a new party he calls “the Birthday Party” and promised to run the White House like the government of Wakanda in Black Panther. He also claimed “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

With West out of the race, it is unclear if he would place his support behind President Trump or former vice president Joe Biden, though he told Forbes that he no longer supports President Trump, as he had in the past. He also said Biden is not “special.”

