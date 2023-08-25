Kanye West’s former publicist surrenders at Fulton County Jail in Ga. election probe

Another defendant accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia has surrendered.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Trevian Kutti surrendered just before 10 a.m. Friday, two hours before the Friday deadline.

Kutti is a Chicago-based publicist who used to represent rapper Kanye West.

She was named in an indictment accusing former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Kutti is accused of visiting the Cobb County home of election worker Ruby Freeman, claiming to be a crisis manager and told Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or risk being arrested.

She is the sixth defendant to surrender Friday.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Robert Cheeley, Jeffrey Clark, Misty Hampton (also known as Emily Misty Hayes), Michael Roman and Shawn Still surrendered sometime after midnight Friday.

Earlier in the week, defendants John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Harrison Floyd, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Scott Hall and Cathy Latham all surrendered at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump turned himself in at the jail Thursday night. He was booked and quickly released.

The remaining defendant who has not surrendered at the jail is Stephen Lee. He has until Friday at noon to turn himself in.

