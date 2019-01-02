Kanye West Gifted Kim Kardashian With a $14 Million Miami Beach Condo

With the announcement that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are soon to welcome their fourth child, via surrogacy, it's no wonder they're yet again expanding their real estate empire. West reportedly dropped $14 million for a 4,700-square-foot beachfront apartment in Miami Beach, located in an 18-story property known among locals as the “billionaire beach bunker.” The unit, which was originally listed for $15.5 million, has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms and boasts all the amenities to be expected of a luxury condo: a private fitness center, spa, pool, concierge, and underground parking. The West unit also has a wraparound terrace, sure to feature some stunning views of the Magic City. A source tells People that the Kardashian-Wests actually own another Miami home, which they bought a few years ago, though it’s unclear whether they have since sold the home or are still renting it out.

Despite their new purchase, however, the superstar couple will most likely raise their children in Hidden Hills, California, at their primary residence, which they bought for a reported $20 million back in 2014. They famously renovated the space over the course of a few years, finally moving back into the Axel Vervoordt–redesigned home in December 2017. (Kris Jenner tweeted in April 2018 that the home’s value is now worth a whopping $60 million). Most recently, in August TMZ reported that Kardashian and West are looking to add a 20-by-60-foot pool in their backyard, and had shelled out an additional $12,000 for a new guard shack in order to tighten security, pool and otherwise. It’s likely that West himself will have a hand in designing the pool, if his May tweet about launching architecture firm Yeezy Home is any indication. “We’re looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better,” he wrote at the time.

