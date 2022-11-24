Kanye West made a Yeezy designer sit on the floor during an hours-long meeting and told her she didn't 'deserve to sit at the table,' report says

A spokesperson for Adidas said: "Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior." MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kanye West once made a designer sit on the floor for an hours-long meeting, per Rolling Stone.

An ex-staffer said the incident followed a disagreement between West and the designer.

The designer had been working on the Adidas-Yeezy line, according to the report.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, made a young female designer sit on the floor for an hours-long meeting, per Rolling Stone, which cited an ex-staffer who was in the room.

The publication spoke to more than a dozen former Adidas and Yeezy staffers. The ex-employees, who requested anonymity, told the publication that West created a toxic environment for people who worked under him on the Adidas-Yeezy partnership. The collaboration between the rapper and the sportswear giant lasted nine years.

The ex-workers said West would praise some workers while belittling others he had previously supported. One former employee described it as "playing mind games."

The ex-staffer cited by the publication said the incident started with a disagreement between West and the young designer.

"You don't deserve to sit at the table," the former employee recalled West saying before making the designer sit on the floor for the rest of the meeting, which they said lasted hours.

Some of the former staffers also told the publication that West had shown them explicit images of his then-wife Kim Kardashian on multiple occasions.

West was dropped by Adidas on October 25 after a series of scandals and intense public criticism. In one incident, the rapper posted a series of antisemitic tweets. His account was locked following the posts but later reinstated.

A spokesperson for Adidas said: "Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership. We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead to our decision to end the partnership. They have our full support and as we're working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees' talent and skills within the organization.

Story continues

"Having said this, we will not discuss private conversations, details or events that lead to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation."

Representatives for Yeezy did not reply to Insider's request for comment. West could not be reached for comment directly.

Read the original article on Business Insider