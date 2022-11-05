Kanye West\'s Mental Health David Letterman

Recommended Stories
- People
Chris Farley's Brother Kevin Is Creating a Graphic Novel About the Late SNL Star's Youth
The graphic novel, co-authored by Chris Farley's brother Kevin, promises to be a "heartfelt dive into laughter and love"
- Motley Fool
3 Ways to Boost Your Credit Score Before the End of the Year
Owe money on your credit cards? Paying some or all of your balance off could have a positive impact on your credit score. Another important factor that goes into that number is your credit utilization ratio, which measures how much of your total credit you're using at once.
- KTTV
Kanye West scandal: Family shares Donda Academy experience
Broken promises and faced with uncertainty. What was supposed to be the ultimate high school experience in Los Angeles has turned into a nightmare for dozens of parents and their children enrolled at Kanye West’s Donda Academy in Simi Valley.
- NBC Sports
Tottenham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season.
- Reuters
North Carolina reports possible voter intimidation, threats ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures and activists, fan out in the lead-up to Tuesday's vote, a trend that has worried experts and officials. Many of the activists have embraced false conspiracy theories, spread by former President Donald Trump, which hold that the 2020 election was marred by fraud and that the upcoming congressional elections are similarly vulnerable.
- Simply Wall St.
Investors in Sunway Construction Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNCON) have unfortunately lost 25% over the last five years
For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio...
- Southern Living
5 Reasons To Plan A Last-Minute Trip To West Virginia For Fall Leaf-Peeping
Now is the time for peak foliage.
- uDiscoverMusic
Carrie Underwood Announced As First 2023 CMT Music Awards Performer
The news was unveiled by Kelsea Ballerini, who made a surprise appearance at Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones tour in Austin.
- Kitsap Sun
Shelton grad, Detroit police officer, hero for protecting partner in fatal shooting
Amanda Hudgens left Mason County to be a cop in the big city. When her partner was shot Hudgens used her body to shield him as the gunman approached.
- Fox News
'Happy Days' star Linda Purl recalls Henry Winkler's emotional meeting with a terminally ill child as Fonzie
Linda Purl is starring in the new drama "Paul's Promise." It's based on the real story of Paul Holderfield, a firefighter-turned-pastor during the Civil Rights movement of the '60s.
- People
Elizabeth Banks Says Jennifer Lawrence Stuck a Fan up Her Dress During 'Hunger Games' to Cool Her Off
Banks said on The Drew Barrymore show that her co-star came in clutch in the 110-degree weather while filming the Hunger Games sequel, Catching Fire
- WSOC
Matthews official concerned taxpayer money was spent improperly to promote referendum
A town leader in Matthews believes her colleague used taxpayers’ money to promote bond referendums on the ballot.
- E! News
Where Bravo Stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Stand After Sparking Romance Rumors
After sparking romance rumors at BravoCon 2022, Winter House's Luke Gulbranson shared his current status with Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby on Watch What Happens Live.
- Yahoo Celebrity
Will Smith visits his Philadelphia high school as he moves on from Oscars drama
The "King Richard" actor — famously "West Philadelphia, born and raised" — visited Overbrook High School in the city and the students went wild in his latest attempt at image rehab.
- NBC Sports EDGE
Week 9 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 9. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
- Greenville News
South Carolina passed a bill to end daylight saving time. Here's why we still 'fall back'
Does South Carolina have daylight saving time? What we know about SC Legislature's bill and other US states' push to try to make DST permanent.
- National Review
Chuck Norris Endorses Blake Masters in Arizona Senate Race
Blake Masters, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona, is officially Chuck Norris approved.
- Fox News
Texas man sentenced to prison for smuggling 124 migrants in sealed tractor-trailer
A Texas man who attempted to smuggle 124 migrants in a sealed tractor-trailer at a Texas border checkpoint was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.
- Glamour
Jennifer Aniston Went Makeup Free to Show Off Her Two-Step Beach Waves Routine
**Adds to cart immediately.
- Fox News
Florida Bar weighing investigation into Nikolas Cruz lawyer after she flipped off cameras, laughed
Tamara Curtis, one of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's lawyers, is facing an investigation by the Florida Bar after she was seen flipping off cameras.