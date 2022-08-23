Kanye West will not be charged for allegedly assaulting fan

Kanye West will not be charged for allegedly punching a fan during a heated argument.

The rapper reportedly got into a dispute with a fan that turned physical outside Soho Warehouse, a Los Angeles hotel and members bar, in January of this year.

Authorities initially investigated the case as a misdemeanour battery, which can carry a six-month jail sentence maximum.

However, on Tuesday (23 August) the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office shared a statement with TMZ saying: “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

In a video obtained by the outlet close to the time of the alleged assault, West can be heard shouting: “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?... Cos that’s what happened right f***ing now.”

The outlet originally reported that West pushed and punched the fan.

The Independent has reached out to West’s representatives for comment.

Kanye West (Getty Images for Fast Company)

Last week, Kid Cudi criticised West for his reaction to ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Pete Davidson.

“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f***ing problem. You need to own up to your s*** like every man in this life has,” Cudi said of his former friend.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and she was ruled legally single in March this year. The pair share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.