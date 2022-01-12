Kanye West Plans To Meet Vladimir Putin in Russia

Never predictable, Kanye West is reportedly planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on a trip to the country this year.

West’s strategic advisor Ameer Sudan informed Billboard that Ye is bringing his gospel-style Sunday Service performances to Russia, and shared that the business mogul wants to make Russia “his second home” and will be “spending a lot of time out there.” Sudan is assisting in making arrangements for West to meet with Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov.

Agalarov is known as the “Trump of Russia,” so it should come as no surprise that West wants to forge a relationship with both the tycoon and Putin as he supported the aforementioned former President of the United States -- he has even considered running for the Oval Office himself.

While West will be working with Agalarov to further the reach of his businesses, he will also be lending his musical talents to the real estate developer’s son. Stylized as EMIN, the younger Agalarov is an emerging Russian artist with a robust discography. West will be reportedly helping him boost his profile in North America.

Sudan continues, “This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. What are they going to say? He’s going to be a special guest of the Agalarovs. Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things and it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye — he can’t be controlled.”