Kanye West Posts Half-Naked Elon Musk And Accuses Chris Paul Of Sleeping With His Wife Before Another Twitter Suspension

Kanye West continues to find news ways to spark controversy. The 45-year-old rapper had another bizarre day on Thursday when he started the day by showing his admiration of Adolf Hitler, and ended it by outing an NBA star for allegedly cheating with Kim Kardashian.

As Blavity previously reported, West sat down with white nationalist Nick Fuentes on Thursday’s Infowars show hosted by conspiracy theoristAlex Jones and stood up for Hitler and the Nazis.

“They did good things too, we are gonna stop dissing the Nazis,” he said while covering his face with a black ski mask during the interview.

As the show went to commercial break, Kanye doubled down on his bizarre take.

“I like Hitler,” he said.

Kanye West says he “likes Hitler” pic.twitter.com/ECnFxYnYdO — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) December 1, 2022

The troubled rapper continued to dig himself into a hole when he later took to Twitter to post an image of the Jewish symbol of the Star of David merged with a Nazi swastika alongside the caption “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE”.

Some believe the swastika infused image is a logo tied to the Raelian Movement Cult, a UFO based religion.

Upon posting the logo, Twitter removed the post for violating its user terms.

Kanye West posted the Raelian Movement Cult’s Swastika + Star of David logo on Twitter and then his posts got taken down for a rules violation. Starting to feel like Ye (or someone he’s close to) could have some ties to this cult 👀 pic.twitter.com/NMxt5VwaVO — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 2, 2022

Despite the fact he and Elon Musk were buddies, having his tweet removed made it clear to West that he was working with borrowed time on the social media app. So, in true Ye fashion, he decided to go out with guns blazing.

West posted a screenshot of a text conversation he shared with Musk, once again showcasing the swastika-star-infused symbol, and obviously violating Twitter’s rules again.

In the midst of West’s adventurous day, NBA star Chris Paul caught a stray.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night,” Kanye wrote, posting a photo of Paul.

JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/5qftnYY3Kl — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

And as one last hoorah, West posted the infamous photo of a shirtless Elon Musk and Ari Emanuel on a yacht in Mykonos along with the caption, “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.”

Musk then replied with, “That is fine,” and soon after, the rapper’s Twitter account was suspended.

I think it was this. Hatred against himself won’t stand. https://t.co/cFIJcSXnDB pic.twitter.com/6VZ2LmI8yU — Sonya Olds Som (she/her/hers)🖖🏾 (@SonyaOldsSom) December 2, 2022

Responding to the post, Musk indicated that he wasn’t bothered by the photo, in fact, it was inspiring.

“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!” Musk wrote.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Twitter CEO Elon Musk then announced that Kanye’s account has been suspended.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Kanye has lost several business deals in recent weeks due to his antisemitic views, TMZ reports. According to West’s Truth Social account, he only received a 12-hour suspension.