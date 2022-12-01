Kanye West Praises Hitler on Infowars

Reuters Videos

STORY: Ryanair signed a new sustainable fuel deal with Shell on Thursday (December 1).The agreement would give the Irish airline potential access to 360,000 tonnes of the energy giant's sustainable aviation fuel - or SAF - from 2025 to 2030.Ryanair wants to cut its carbon emissions.Last year, the airline committed to powering 12.5% of its flights with SAF by the start of the next decade.It said the Shell deal could save 900,000 tonnes in CO2 emissions.Sustainable jet fuel produces about 70% less carbon than fossil fuels, and offers airlines a way to become greener while still being able to fly.Global airlines are still waiting for less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered aeroplane options to become available.Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said Wednesday (November 30) he did not expect a hydrogen engine to be ready before 2050.He says hitting the airline's SAF target will still be tough, even with the new deal. Shell aims for renewable fuel to account for a tenth of its global jet sales by 2030.