Kanye West Reveals What 'Wife' Kim Kardashian Really Thought Of His MAGA Hat

Kim Kardashian was less than happy with Kanye West’s wearing of the Trump campaign Make America Great Again cap during the rapper’s ill-fated 2020 run for president, according to the hip-hop mogul.

“Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” the artist, who now goes by the name of Ye, revealed in a video titled “Thanksgiving Prayer” that he shared to Instagram on Thursday.

Kardashian “wanted to protect me and our family,” said West, but he’d made them “a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

West’s run for president “embarrassed” Kardashian because of “the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank God, only press conference,” he added.

West referred to Kardashian as his “wife” throughout the video.

The couple filed for divorce in February but West earlier this week repeated his hopes of reconciliation. Kardashian is now rumored to be dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

West donned a MAGA cap during his self-funded and ultimately failed bid to win the White House, even declaring it made him “feel like Superman” during a wild 2018 exchange with then-President Donald Trump.

Trump and West gushed over each other throughout the former’s presidency until the musician declared in a somewhat contradictory July 2020 interview that he was “taking the red hat off.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...