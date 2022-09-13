Kanye West Says He's Leaving Corporate America And Cutting Ties With Gap And adidas Once Contracts End — 'It's Time For Me To Got At It Alone'

When Kanye West enters the chat, you must put on your seatbelt because you never really know what direction the conversation will go. In this instance, however, the “College Dropout” rapper put the world on notice that he is cutting ties with corporate America.

In an interview with Bloomberg, West details his thought process behind his actions to go solo and be done with big corporate partners.

It Is What It Is

Kanye West is no stranger to speaking his mind, and his new decision to be independent in his ventures outside of music is no exception. During the phone interview, West described what he called the time to start a new industry.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” West stared with Bloomberg. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

The Basis Of The Relationships

The Chicago Native has had a long-standing relationship with adidas, which offers his famous Yeezy shoe line. The rapper also has a deal with GAP that provides a more affordable version of his clothing line. However, West has been in the media noting the tension points of those relationships, specifically with adidas.

“No one should be held in that position where people can steal from them and say we’re just paying you to shut up,” West explained to the outlet. “That destroys innovation. That destroys creativity. That’s what destroyed Nikola Tesla.”

A Different Kind Of Baby Mama

And while West is ready to exit stage left on these partnerships, Bloomberg reports that the contracts won’t be void for some time.

According to the outlet, he has a “long-term arrangement with Adidas AG to produce sneakers like the Yeezy Boost 350, which expires in 2026, and an apparel agreement with Gap Inc. that ends in 2030.”

With these timelines in place, it looks like West will have to deal, and he has also come to that conclusion.

“They my new baby mamas,” West said of the partnerships. “I guess we’re just going to have to co-parent those 350s.”

Next Steps For Ye

In terms of what’s next, the “Jesus Is King” artist has plans to open Donda campuses. The campuses named after his late mother will be the home to shopping centers, schools, farms, and dorms. Based on the Bloomberg report, any item offered on the campuses will be Yeezy products designed specifically by existing Yeezy staff.

However, West plans to continue operations of Yeezy Supply. This e-commerce shop is the primary release point for new Yeezy goods.