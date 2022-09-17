Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Raises Kids '80 Percent' of Time
Kanye West details his co-parenting dynamic with Kim Kardashian on "Mind Full" podcast. Hear how the Yeezy mogul and SKIMS founder are raising their four children.
Julia Fox refuted speculation that her relationship with Kanye West was a PR stunt, but said that ultimately it wasn't "sustainable."
James Tupper, who shared 13-year-old Atlas with Heche, objects to her 20-year-old son, with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, overseeing the actress' estate.
Another day, another Nick Cannon baby announcement.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3
Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, has been notably absent from the events leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Royal experts explain the move to Fox News Digital.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been uninvited to a state reception hosted by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening.
On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral
"People feel so invested," De La Rosa said of the backlash she gets for being one of the mothers of Cannon's children
At the Emmys, the former SNL comedian wore an outfit similar to the Yeezy founder's Met Gala look.
The late-night host says a new book confirms this notion about the former guy.
The "Messyness" host explains why she's open to plastic surgery and now prefers wearing her "granny panties" over high heels.
Says John Boyega: "I'm very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don't want you in their business"
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, face heavy scrutiny and pressure as a petition circulates to remove the couple's royal titles.
The actress revealed she's expecting her fourth baby during an appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday
Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have launched a new business.