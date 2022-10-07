Kanye West Says Lizzo Staying Fat Is A Part Of The Media's 'Black Genocide' Agenda

In a recent interview, Kanye West claims the media’s main agenda when it comes to pop singer and rapper Lizzo is to “keep her fat.”

Kanye West always makes headlines for his outlandish, questionable antics. This time, as reported by Newsweek, the “Through the Wire” rapper sat down with Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson to discuss an array of topics, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reason behind his “White Lives Matter” shirt and his support of the “Make America Great Again” era.

During the conversation with Tucker, music artist Lizzo was brought up. West shared that he and his “good friend” share the same trainer. Because of this, he claimed to know some details that are not visible to most and can see how the media is targeting Black people. The 45-year-old mentioned he truly believes Lizzo is being used as a pawn to aid in the “genocide” of the Black community.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for, it’s like telemarketer callers, like on Instagram — they attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he told Tucker.

He continued, “It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic. It’s the genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can.”

As most know, the “The Good as Hell” singer has dealt with her fair share of body shaming in the media, which, in defense, pushed her to become an advocate for people loving the skin they’re in — regardless of society’s beauty standards. Lizzo has helped others boost their confidence with her uplifting songs, confident bathing suit pictures and encouraging speeches pushing body empowerment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The flute playing singer often claps back at the media’s negative perception about plus-size people, and this moment might be no different.