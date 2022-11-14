Kanye West Slams Minister Louis Farrakhan In Latest Video

Minister Louis Farrakhan’s attempt to show support for Kanye West has backfired. Shortly after Farrakhan released a video on Thursday to speak out against the backlash facing West, who has been facing criticism for making antisemitic comments, the rapper took issue with one part of the statement.

The Grammy-winning artist, who has lost multiple business deals amid the backlash, apparently doesn’t want to be reminded about his losses. But that’s exactly what Farrakhan did when he tried to speak in support of West.

“Ye lost $2 billion in a few days,” Farrakhan said in the video. “You might wonder, did he really have it? He lost that much that soon?”

West responded to the comment when he spoke with a paparazzo.

“Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight,” West said. “I don’t take no disrespect from nobody so let’s get on the phone and let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t taking no slights from nobody.”

West, who then compared himself to other celebrities who have lost loved ones, said his mom “was sacrificed.”

“In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing,” he said. “Feels like there might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize. They want to monetize and traumatize. And God loves me. They hit me — GAP, Adidas, all of that away… Jesus is king.”

He also name-dropped Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, saying they are being controlled.

Farrakhan, in his video, tried to defend West and Kyrie Irving, who is also accused of promoting antisemitic views on his social media page.

“These people aren’t antisemitic,” Farrakhan said. “They’ve never done nothing against you as a Jewish person.”

Just the Nation of Islam’s racist hate leader Louis Farrakhan making a video about the “false anti-semitism” charges against Kanye and talking about Jews as an enemy with “talons” trying to steal peoples minds and souls to weaken them & make them do the Jews “bidding”. Total Nazi pic.twitter.com/1z6kmavj2Y — leekern (@leekern13) November 10, 2022

The Anti-Defamation League has labeled that leader of the Nation of Islam as “a notable extremist figure, railing against Jews, white people and the LGBT community.”

“Farrakhan has alleged that the Jewish people were responsible for the slave trade and that they conspire to control the government, the media and Hollywood, as well as various black individuals and organizations,” the ADL states.