Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'

It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.

On Dec. 1, donning a mask that fully covered his face, West appeared on Infowars alongside his pal Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonized,” Jones said to West during the show.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West replied. “I love everyone. And Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good,’ and I’m done with that.”

West went on to say that he’s done with the classifications, adding, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

In typical Ye fashion, he had more to say regarding his admiration of Hitler and the Nazis.

“He had a really cool outfit and he was a really good architect,” said Kanye. “And he didn’t kill 6 million Jews, that’s factually incorrect.”

He also made a point to note that Hitler was born a Christian.

Jones, most likely in an attempt to make things less awkward, said that he thinks West has a “Hitler fetish.”

The show cut to commercial break, and as Jones proclaimed his dislike of Nazis and Hitler, West interjected with, “I like Hitler.”

Later in the interview, the 2024 presidential hopeful also noted that the public should give the Nazis their flowers.

“They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” he argued.

“I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis,” he later added.

When Jones pointed out that just because West isn’t fond of Jewish people, doesn’t mean he has to love Nazis, West replied, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Also during the interview, West turned his sights on former president Barack Obama, saying, “Obama was not the first Black president, he was another Jewish president.”

Then, somewhere in between bashing the former president and praising the man responsible for destroying millions of Jewish people, he brought out a net and a bottle of Yoohoo chocolate milk. The inspiration behind the bizarre move appeared to be to mock Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu.

Unfamiliar with Ye’s beef with Netanyahu?

Here’s what you missed: The Israeli politician recently told former President Donald Trump that his Mar-a-Lago meeting with West and Nick Fuentes was a “mistake.”

“I condemned Kanye West’s antisemitic statements. President Trump’s decision to dine with this person I think is wrong and misplaced. He shouldn’t do that. I think he made a mistake. I hope it’s not repeated,” he told journalist Bari Weiss, according to Axios.

Claims that Ye is a Hitler-stan erupted in October, when former employees alleged that he originally wanted to name his 2018 self-titled album after the dictator. In a career-ruining report on the “hostile work environment” Ye allegedly fostered, employees claimed the Yeezy founder was “obsessed” with Hitler, iHeart Radio reports.