Kanye West tells fans not to physically harm Pete Davidson: 'I'm going to handle the situation'

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) shared a series of posts on Instagram that urged his fans not to "do anything physical" to his estranged wife's partner Pete Davidson.

In the first post, Ye shared an image from the 2001 film "Baby Boy," which shows the actor and singer Tyrese being placed in a chokehold. That image was accompanied by an all-caps caption that doubled as a warning to Ye's fans about Davidson's physical safety.

"Upon my wife's request please nobody do anything physical to Skete I'm going to handle the situation myself," the caption read. Skete is the name Ye has used in reference to Pete Davidson in multiple Instagram posts.

In the next post, Ye shared a screenshot of a private text message that he said he received from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West warning him that he is "creating a dangerous and scary environment," which could end in Davidson's physical harm.

"U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault," the text read.

Both Instagram posts were later wiped from Ye's Instagram account. However, they were captured and shared by the popular Twitter account Pop Crave.

Shortly before posting the warning to his fans, Ye shared images on Instagram of a truck full of roses that he sent to Kardashian West for Valentine's Day. The 44-year-old rapper tagged Kardashian West in the post with the caption: "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

This post was also deleted from Ye's Instagram account but was later posted by Pop Crave.

Kardashian West filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The reality-TV star has been linked to the comedian and actor Pete Davidson since October last year.

The actor Julia Fox — who is best known for her role in the Safdie brothers film "Uncut Gems" — publicly confirmed that she was in a relationship with Ye in several blog posts for Interview magazine. Earlier this week, however, a representative for Fox told People that the pair have separated.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," a representative for Fox told People.

"I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man," Fox wrote in a since-deleted statement.

Read the original article on Insider