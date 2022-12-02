Kanye West Leaked Messages Showing Elon Musk Told Him He’d “Gone Too Far” Before Suspending His Twitter Account For Promoting His Presidential Campaign With A Swastika

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter for “incitement to violence,” Elon Musk has announced.

Ye shared a series of tweets to his page on Thursday, one of which featured a photo of a Jewish Star of David with a swastika in the middle.

“YE24. LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH,” the rapper wrote alongside the image, referring to his plans to run for the US presidency in the next election. Ye previously embarked on a presidential run in 2020 , and publicly befriended former Republican president, Donald Trump, over the years prior.

Ye’s tweet was quickly removed from the platform and instead replaced with a note confirming that it had “violated” Twitter's rules.

Ye later posted a shirtless photo of Twitter’s chief executive officer, Elon Musk, and wrote, “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet #ye24.” Elon quickly replied, “That is fine.” In response to Ye’s deleted tweet, he wrote, “This is not.”

Ye then tweeted several screenshots of his personal text messages with Elon, which revealed that the tech mogul had reached out to him to condemn his tweet.

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Elon text Ye alongside a link to the tweet. The rapper replied, “Who made you the judge.”

Another screenshot then showed a message from Elon that said, “Our father, which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy Name. Thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, As it is in heaven.”

Ye appeared to reply, “I’m Jesus name,” before sending a photo that showed that his Twitter account had been suspended temporarily.

“We have determined that you have violated the Twitter rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” the image showed.

Elon later confirmed that Ye was being suspended for “incitement to violence,” though didn’t clarify whether the ban was going to be made permanent.

“I tried my best,” Elon wrote in response to someone who told him to “fix” Ye. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” he added.

Elon later followed up, “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

This all comes after months of other antisemitic comments from Ye, all of which have seen him lose business ties with the likes of Adidas, Vogue, and Balenciaga.

On Oct. 9, Ye was banned from Twitter after posting about his plan to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” and later axed from Instagram when he claimed that Sean Combs was being manipulated by Jewish people.

Balenciaga, who has been linked with Ye for years, announced that it had cut ties with the rapper on Oct. 21, and confirmed that it “no longer” had “any plans for future projects related to this artist.” On the same day, Vogue revealed that it would not be working with Ye for the foreseeable future.

Ye was also dropped by his talent agency, CAA, which confirmed to Billboard that its decadelong representation of the artist was over on Oct. 24. The following day, his lucrative partnership with Adidas — which was worth $1.5 billion — was severed, too.

