Kanye West Told Tucker Carlson That 'Fake Children' Were Trying To Manipulate His Kids

Although Kanye West already managed to cause an internet firestorm from a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, it turns out that Fox News editors left some of his weirder comments on the cutting room floor — including the claim that someone placed “fake children”in his house to manipulate his kids.

The rapper, who changed his name to Ye last year, appeared on Carlson’s show twice last week and soon went viral for his bizarre and inflammatory remarks. West criticized the pop star Lizzo over her weight and stated, without evidence, that executives of the Gap clothing chain knew about the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, “before it even happened.”

But those comments were tame compared with other odd accusations that didn’t make it to air, according to Vice, which on Tuesday released clips of many of the segments that were cut.

For instance, West said that God had given him information on “free energy — kinetic, fully kinetic energy communities” that use a technology not currently available to human beings.

But West’s strangest claim was the suggestion that “fake children” had befriended his own offspring with a malevolent purpose.

“I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” West reportedly told Carlson, before talking about the “so-called son” of an associate.

“We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder years ago and told David Letterman in 2019 that an episode for him feels like “everyone now is an actor.”

“Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things,” he told the TV host at the time.

It’s hard to tell what West is feeling today, but the Carlson outtakes aren’t the only video news surrounding him.

BuzzFeed on Tuesday reported the existence of footage showing West seeming to force Adidas executives to watch pornography during a business meeting as a metaphor for the way he’s been treated.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

