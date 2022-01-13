Kanye West under investigation for allegedly punching fan

Kanye West is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan.

The LAPD confirmed to The Independent that West is a named subject in the investigation but said they were unable to share further information at this time.

The alleged battery took place on Thursday morning (13 January) at around 3am, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement has said that West was involved in an argument in downtown Los Angeles, the outlet reported.

The altercation is said to have taken place near the Soho Warehouse. West reportedly pushed and subsequently punched a male fan, prompting an investigation into misdemeanour battery, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Fox 11, which first reported the incident, reported that West, also known as Ye, punched the fan to the ground.

In a video obtained by TMZ, West can be heard saying: “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?

“Because that’s what happened right f***ing now.”

The outlet stated that the video was filmed between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.