Kanye West uses racial slur about Trevor Noah after late-night host weighs in on Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian drama

Kanye West used a racial slur in an online post about Trevor Noah, who had referenced the rapper’s contentious divorce on his late-night show.

Noah spoke about West’s public acrimony with ex Kim Kardashian, who is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, during Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “terrifying to watch.”

Early Wednesday, West shared images of Noah on Instagram with a caption that read in part, “All in together now... K—n baya my lord k—n baya.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year after marrying the “All of the Lights” artist in 2014. They have four kids together who range in age from 2 to 8.

A judge agreed last month to declare Kardashian legally single while other aspects of their divorce are resolved.

West, 44, has been public with his desire to reconcile with Kardashian, and last month shared a music video for his song “Eazy” that depicted a cartoon Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive from the neck down.

Noah contended Tuesday that West is “harassing” Kardashian.

“There’s also an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Hey, please leave me alone.’ ... This story keeps on escalating. You’ve got Kanye West, who’s harassing Kim Kardashian, and then you’ve got Pete Davidson, who’s now embroiled in the whole thing.”

Comedian Dave Sirus shared since-deleted screen shots of text messages over the weekend that allegedly showed Davidson telling West to “grow the f—k up.”

The images show Kanye then asked Davidson where he was, and the comedian allegedly responded with a shirtless photo and a message reading “In bed with with your wife.”

The 38-year-old Noah, who is from South Africa, has not responded to West’s Instagram post on Wednesday.