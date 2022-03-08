Kanye West writes a bizarre poem about his own death

Kanye West Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kanye West is a poet and he didn't even know it — and according to his "latest creation," he's also dead.

The rapper on Tuesday shared a strange poem on Instagram titled "Dead," which is about how "no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD." West writes in the poem, "They ran through my account like the sign said free bread. But no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. My kids would dance for me in a home I once led. But kids see ghosts and didn't know I was DEAD."

The poem concludes with West suggesting he was murdered in this scenario. "I found out one day at the newsstand in [purgatory] there was a front page article of my murderers story," he writes.

In the Instagram caption, West described this poem as his "latest creation," and he said that he "will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic" of it. West previously posted another poem titled "Divorce," in which he writes that "divorce feels like full blown COVID." Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in early 2021, and last week, she was declared legally single.

In recent weeks, West has sparked concern and criticism for his attacks on Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live star who's dating Kardashian, and he recently shared a disturbing claymation video that depicted himself kidnapping and burying Davidson. After sparking backlash, West defended the video as "art," writing, "Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended." While sharing his "Dead" poem, West also said that he feels "already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I've contributed to the planet."

You may also like

How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

'Laura Ingraham' and 'Tucker Carlson' raise money for Russian oligarchs in new SNL cold open

The U.S. is not working toward regime change in Russia, Blinken says