Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Their marriage hit a "turning point" after West said slavery "sounds like a choice", a source told Us Weekly.

The relationship was at "breaking point" after West commented on abortion at a 2020 rally, the source said.

Celebrity power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no more after Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this week.

While sources have said the couple's split is "amicable," it was reportedly brought on by a series of controversial remarks made by the 43-year-old rapper.

Their marriage reportedly hit a "turning point" after West publicly made a controversial comment about slavery in 2018, an unnamed source told Us Weekly.

West was on the receiving end of backlash in 2018 after suggesting that 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice" during a TMZ interview.

"They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that," the source told Us Weekly. "Kim was completely mortified by Kanye's ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it."

While the couple eventually recovered from the fallout of this event, anti-abortion comments made by West in 2020 reportedly marked the start of the end of their marriage.

The marriage reached "breaking point" when the rapper discussed aborting their daughter North during a campaign event for his failed presidential bid, the source said.

"I almost killed my daughter ... So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," he said in 2020. "She stood up, and she protected that child."

Kardashian was, reportedly, unhappy with this disclosure.

"There was no turning back for Kim after that. She was able to brush off things that he said for shock value in the past, but she was in over her head as soon as he brought their children into it," the source told Us Weekly.

West believes that his unsuccessful presidential run contributed to the divorce, a source told PEOPLE.

"He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel's back," the source said. "Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage."

