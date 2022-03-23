Kanye West's YEEZY Appoints Nur Abbas as Head of Design

Kanye West's YEEZY has announced a brand new position in the company: head of design. According to WWD, Nur Abbas has been given the title.

Abbas previously worked for Louis Vuitton, Gucci and UNIQLO. Most recently, he served as the design director for Nike ACG, a role he took on in November 2020. At YEEZY, Abbas will be reporting directly to Ye. The two will work together "to further expand the YEEZY empire" and "launch special projects for the YEEZY brand," as per the company's statement.

Abbas will specifically take on Ye's ongoing projects including his collaborations with adidas and Gap. “I’m energized to work with Ye because he cares so deeply about design and moving culture forward,” Abbas told WWD. “At YEEZY and Gap, I’ve met some of the most talented people and teams, and I’m looking forward to working with them all to extend this new creative vision to the world.”