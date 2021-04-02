Kanye West's New Yeezy Foam RNNR Isn't Made in America

Image via Adidas

Ahead of its June 2020 release, one of the biggest selling points of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR sneaker was its domestic origin.

The debut “Arrarat” colorway was touted for its use of algae in the foam material and the fact it was made in America, the latter of which is a rarity for modern sneaker brands except for New Balance. Yeezy design director Steven Smith discussed the process, which he called “pretty epic,” with Complex last summer.

“I was excited to get some manufacturing here, so it worked out well,” Smith said. “My projects through my career, it’s always a battle, you know, ‘cause people would like to take the easy route.”

Despite the hype around the U.S. manufacturing of the sneaker, it looks like not all upcoming Yeezy Foam RNNRs will follow suit. The box label and inner debossing on the new “MXT Moon Gray” colorway, which released on March 26, show that the shoe was made in China. The “Sand” pair, which came out the same day, was made in the US like the previous “Arrarat” style.

In addition to the shift in manufacturing, the price of the Foam RNNR was also changed on the new releases. The “Arrarat” colorway retailed for $75, while the latest pairs were priced at $80 each. West has expressed interest in cutting the price of the model to as low as $20.

When reached for comment, Adidas declined to provide further details.

