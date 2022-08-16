Kanye West's Yeezy Gap clothes are being sold in giant trash bags, making customers dumpster dive to find their size

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Shoppers are sharing pictures of Kanye West's new Gap clothes being sold out of trash bags.

One Twitter user claimed a sales associate said West got mad when he saw his clothes on hangers.

Ye's collaboration with Gap features plain black hoodies and T-shirts that cost up to $300.

Kanye West is back in headlines with a whole new vision for the Gap.

Shoppers have shared pictures on social media of clothes from the Yeezy Gap line being sold out of big black bags rather than displayed on hangers.

One Twitter user claimed that a sales associate said the rapper, now known as Ye, "got mad" when he saw his apparel on hangers.

Jay Yarrow, a journalist for CNBC, also spotted bags piled high with Yeezy clothes at a Gap store in New Jersey.

It's unclear if this is how the garments are being displayed at all stores across the country. Representatives for Gap, Yeezy, and Ye did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Ye's collaboration with Gap was created with Balenciaga. The plain black hoodies, T-shirts, and leggings are priced as high as $300.

According to Dezeen, Ye launched his collection in July with several dumpster pop-ups.

In one location, customers had to "dumpster dive" through waste bins that were filled with the new Yeezy line, according to Dezeen.

Ye and Balenciaga also transformed Gap's flagship store in New York City's Times Square, removing all the rails, shelves, and hangers, Dezeen reported.

The new Yeezy line was waiting for shoppers in "oversized black bulk bags" labeled with "relevant size and style codes," according to Dezeen.

Gap announced its partnership with Ye in 2020, calling it a "full circle" moment since the rapper had worked at a Gap store when he was a teen in Chicago.

Read the original article on Insider