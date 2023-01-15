Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) shareholders have endured a 19% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It is a pleasure to report that the Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) is up 45% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 19% in the last year, well below the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

We don't think that Kanzhun's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last twelve months, Kanzhun increased its revenue by 19%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 19% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Kanzhun shareholders are down 19% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 45%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Kanzhun .

