Kao USA, Inc announces the launch of MyKirei

New product collection inspired by the Kirei philosophy promotes sustainability and simplicity, without sacrifice

CINCINNATI, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao USA, Inc is bringing a radically new level of care to the personal care category—and redefining corporate responsibility—with the launch of MyKirei by KAO, a comprehensive collection of products founded on the credence that caring for ourselves, our society and the world around us makes life more beautiful. In Japan, this belief is a way of life. Simplicity is beauty, cleanliness is honored, order and harmony bring delight and respecting others and the world around you is innate.

The three new products are $18 each and available exclusively at amazon.com beginning April 22nd.

MyKirei is born from Kao's 130-year commitment to these practices and their guiding principles of respecting their consumer, enriching lives globally and contributing to the sustainability of the world. Today, MyKirei sets in motion Kao's Kirei Lifestyle Plan which pledges to lead global change and better serve the environment.

"In Japan, Kirei has many meanings. It can describe beauty and cleanliness, as well as simplicity, balance and sustainability," explains Karen Frank, President Kao USA. "The Kirei sensibility has always been unique to and treasured by the Japanese people. With MyKirei, we are bringing this wisdom to the Western consumer with innovation for a gentler, more sustainable way of living."

With global challenges—like climate change, aging societies, resource scarcity, and plastic waste in the ocean in mind—MyKirei's innovations include vegan-friendly, plant-based formulas that are 95% biodegradable and packaged in innovative, eco-friendly delivery systems. But the biggest leap forward is the ground-breaking bottle being unveiled in the first product collection from the brand.

This game-changing package uses up to 50% less plastic*, addressing the global reliance on plastic where it begins.

These bottles gain their rigidity through an air fill, allowing them to stand upright, like a traditional bottle.

The water tight design that prevents contamination also allows you to use nearly every last drop that you've paid for. Competitors leave up to thee times more product in more traditional packaging.

To ensure that no waste is left behind, Kao has partnered with TerraCycle™ to create a program to allow consumers to recycle the package and the pumps post-use.

The first phase of MyKirei products features a Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner and Hand Wash. Each complete formula delivers desired benefits across all hair types and skin types and features balanced blends of traditional, authentic Japanese ingredients, like Yuzu Fruit, Rice Water and Japanese Tsubaki flower that are suitable for the whole family. Each of these treasured ingredients has been trusted for centuries in Japanese folklore for their multiple, legendary benefits. Carefully curated fragrances, ranging from the calming, soothing Rock Garden scent, to the fresh, energizing citrus Yuzu fruit blooms, signal the beauty and tranquility of Japan.

Frank continues, "Japan is recognized and respected for resourcefulness, minimalism, reverence and harmony with nature. MyKirei represents all of these qualities, meeting that desire for simplicity, without sacrificing care for the future of your family or the planet."

With this complete, holistic approach, MyKirei helps create those moments of perfect harmony that connect us all. Kao has plans to expand the MyKirei line later in 2020 and beyond with new formulas and package that help consumers live more Kirei.