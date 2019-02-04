Is KAP AG (FRA:IUR) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, KAP AG (FRA:IUR) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 5.3%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at KAP in more detail.

Check out our latest analysis for KAP

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

DB:IUR Historical Dividend Yield February 4th 19 More

How well does KAP fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 85% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, KAP produces a yield of 5.3%, which is high for Industrials stocks.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, KAP is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for IUR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for IUR’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has IUR’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



