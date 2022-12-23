KAP (ETR:IUR) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating KAP (ETR:IUR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KAP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = €6.3m ÷ (€431m - €124m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, KAP has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Industrials industry average of 8.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of KAP, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at KAP doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.7%, but since then they've fallen to 2.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On KAP's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for KAP. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 18% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

KAP does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

