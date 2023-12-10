Kapco's Kids2Kids Toy Drive now in 18th year, sets 15K toy goal

GRAFTON, Wis. - Kapco's Kids2Kids Toy Drive held a "Celebration of Giving" event Saturday, Dec. 9 – highlighting its 18th year.

This year's campaign to collect toys for kids across Greater Milwaukee included an effort from Cedarburg, Grafton, Homestead and Port Washington high school students to generate donations and sponsorships.

"This year we would like to hit a goal of at least 15,000 toys – pretty sure we're going to exceed that," said Kapco's Sara Dunlap.

Now through Dec. 23, anyone can donate a new and unwrapped toy at Kapco headquarters, the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance or any participating drop-off location. A list of ways to contribute and drop-off locations can be found on the Kids2Kids website.

Since Kids2Kids started in 2006, organizers said the campaign has collected and distributed more than 350,000 toys to families in need.

Kapco Kids2Kids Toy Drive "Celebration of Giving" event

"Flight to the North Pole" at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

It was not the only event hoping to help make holiday memories for kids on Saturday.

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, the annual Flight to the North Pole for children battling childhood cancer took off. The event offers kids a chance to enjoy a journey to the "North Pole" and visit Santa and Mrs. Claus – not to mention get gifts from their wish lists.