Kape Technologies buys ExpressVPN for $936 million

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - British-Israeli digital security software provider Kape Technologies PLC said on Monday it was buying virtual private network (VPN) firm ExpressVPN for $936 million in a deal aimed at creating what it called a "premium consumer privacy and security player."

Kape said the acquisition expands its customer base to more than 6 million from nearly 3 million and would create a tier one digital privacy and security firm best positioned to capitalise on the expected market growth.

ExpressVPN, it said, has seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1% over the past four years amid strong demand for consumer-friendly data privacy and security products.

Consumers have increasingly turned to VPNs such as ExpressVPN to obscure their identities on the internet.

"Controlling one's digital presence is at the forefront of every tech consumer’s mind now, and Kape is more committed than ever to innovating and delivering the tools internet users need to protect their data and rights," said Ido Erlichman, chief executive of Kape Technologies.

Dan Pomerantz, co-founder of ExpressVPN, said the firm will have more capital and resources to "accelerate our product development, deliver even more innovation to our users, and protect them from a wider range of threats."

Kape said ExpressVPN will continue to operate day-to-day as an independent service.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams ethereum's speed, touts a trillion-dollar opportunity in bitcoin, and calls for US regulation in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    "I don't want to get involved in crypto if the regulator says it's not okay. I can't afford to be offside," Kevin O'Leary said.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Gannett (NYSE: GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding.

  • What a Beneficiary Controlled Trust Can Do to Protect Your Legacy After You Are Gone

    Life is messy sometimes. Divorce, bankruptcies and lawsuits happen, and they can potentially wipe out the inheritance you’ve carefully set aside for your loved ones. But there are many trust options to help keep life from ruining your legacy.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry offers an inside look at how his iconic bet against the housing bubble began

    Burry shared an email from 2005 that outlined his plan to short mortgage-backed securities, and called out two subprime lenders.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • China Has ‘Too Many’ EV Firms. What It Means for NIO and Tesla Stock.

    A Chinese government minister said in a press conference that the EV sector needed to embrace the market and concentrate its industrial operations.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Dirt Cheap Value Stock Could Soar

    Some stocks deliver sizzling gains. Their businesses are exciting. Investors' buzz about these stocks can be deafening. And then there are stocks like Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). No sizzling gains here.

  • Czech gunmaker set to ride Colt into new markets

    It's a legendary name from the Wild West. Colt guns were a part of so many stories. The one that killed outlaw Billy the Kid recently sold at auction for $6 million. But the company hasn't fared so well. Back in 2015 it had to file for bankruptcy protection. Now it's been taken over by Czech firm CZG. And the new owners see it as a ticket to new markets. Jan Drahota is CZG group chairman: "Everybody knows Colt, everybody on the market knows Colt and everybody knows what happened to the brand over the last 15 to 20 years. And when we started to discuss the potential acquisition back in November 2020...we were very excited about it because we believe that there is many things to be done."Colt will allow CZG to expand production and compete for U.S. military contracts, as it can now satisfy "Buy in America" rules. It also gets more exposure to foreign military markets, including the UK and Canada. As a result, the Czech firm aims to double it and Colt's combined revenue to around $1 billion within a few years. That would put it on a par with another old name, Smith & Wesson. CZG shares have surged 60% this year as investors welcomed the acquisition. But some analysts say the revenue goal looks ambitious. One told Reuters that hitting the target will require a significant expansion of production, and U.S. retail demand to stay strong. Whatever happens though, a name from the history books looks set to write a few new chapters.