Is Kape Technologies Plc's (LON:KAPE) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2016 Ido Erlichman was appointed CEO of Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Ido Erlichman's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Kape Technologies Plc is worth UK£120m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$642k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$300k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£161m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£254k.

As you can see, Ido Erlichman is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Kape Technologies Plc is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Kape Technologies has changed over time.

Is Kape Technologies Plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Kape Technologies Plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 78% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 2.9% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Kape Technologies Plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 209% over three years, Kape Technologies Plc has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Kape Technologies Plc pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Kape Technologies (free visualization of insider trades).

