Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum honors victims this weekend

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum will be hosting several programs this weekend for International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honor the six million lives lost.

This year’s tribute will hold a deeper meaning since the Oct. 7 attacks.

“I think so much of the world has changed, particularly (in) Holocaust education,” Helen Turner, director of education at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, said. “I think what we’re taking about and what we’re teaching is more relevant now than it has been.”

The museum is hosting a variety of events, from Holocaust survivors’ testimonials to story hour, which allows children ages 5-8 to participate in craft activities.

Bob Gummers is paying homage to his mother and father, who were Holocaust survivors, by sharing their story.

“My father never talked to me and my sister about what happened to him in the concentration camp. He never talked to us about it,” Gummers said. “The only thing he had said to my sister and me is always be prepared; a holocaust could happen in the United States.”

Bob’s favorite part of his job is educating the students that visit the museum.

“And I ask them, ‘Can you imagine your parents sending you to a foreign country for your safe keeping?’ I know I would have a very difficult time sending my children away from me,” Gummers said.

The museum is encouraging the public to visit and learn from the programs they’re hosting. Friday through Sunday, the museum will be pay-as-you-wish to enter, meaning visitors could donate a penny to enter the museum.

“We really want anyone who’s curious or hasn’t been here yet (to visit). This is your chance to come and see us,” Turner said.

For more information on the programs, click here.

