Kapnick Insurance announces new president of employee benefits division

TROY — Kapnick Insurance is pleased to announce that after a six-month, nationwide search, it has selected internal candidate Angela Dean to succeed long-time president of employee benefits Steve Peck upon his retirement in December 2022.

Angela Dean

“We hired an outside search firm to help us find the best talent and the best opportunity for this important position,” said CEO Jim Kapnick in a news release. “Angela is the best. Not only does she have tremendous experience in the business, but she also has nearly 20 years of experience with Kapnick specifically. She understands our culture and our goals but will bring a fresh perspective to the leadership team. We're very, very excited about this.”

Originally joining the firm in 2003 as a sales producer, Dean was one of the original 10 partners when the Kapnick family began expanding ownership to high performing colleagues for the first time in 2019. She recently stepped into an expanded role as partner, benefit sales leader.

“The vast majority of my adult working life has been spent with Angela, and I’ve been the great beneficiary of that,” Peck said in the release. “We all knew this was going to be a change — I have been here for 19 years and come the end of this year, I won’t be president. Nineteen years minus a day, Angela’s been here. We're all in good stead moving forward.”

Dean will be working closely with Peck over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

“Steve has been a great mentor for me over the past 30 years — 20 at Kapnick — and I’m looking forward to sticking close to him and being a sponge for the next six months,” Dean said during the company-wide announcement. “I have big shoes to fill, and I’m confident I can do that.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Kapnick Insurance names new president of employee benefits division