Kapnick Insurance hires new client executive

ANN ARBOR — Kapnick Insurance has hired Kamau Inaede as a client executive in its MainStreet division, which focuses on small business and personal insurance.

Inaede joins Kapnick with experience in the financial services sector, with life insurance and annuities, and as a small business owner himself.

“We’re excited to have Kamau join the Kapnick team. As someone who is passionate about supporting his community, he’s a great fit for the Kapnick culture,” Dave Huntzicker, Kapnick partner and senior vice president of MainStreet, said in a news release. “His professional experience, knowledge, and dedication to his clients combined with Kapnick’s resources will ensure he excels in his new role.”

Inaede is based at Kapnick’s Ann Arbor office.

“I was drawn to Kapnick’s commitment to independence and long history as a multi-generational family business,” Inaede said in the release. “I wanted to be a part of an organization that knew how to treat their clients well, with respect. I’m looking forward to stretching my skills and serving my clients in new ways.”

