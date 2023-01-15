ANN ARBOR — Kapnick Insurance has hired a new senior vice president and client executive who is based at its Troy office.

Brian Pilarski

Brian Pilarski is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a Masters of Management from Walsh College, a news release said. He joins Kapnick with experience as a top risk adviser to businesses from a variety of industries.

“Brian is a superstar. He’s received many accolades for his sales acumen throughout his career, but what really drew us to him was his dedication to his clients,” Don Engle, partner and president of business insurance at Kapnick, said in the release. “He gets the Kapnick culture — our dedication to exceptional results and top-level service.”

“What differentiates me from other risk consultants is my technical competency and I care deeply about the client service experience. I understand the ups and downs of business insurance and partnering with an independent firm like Kapnick means I’m able to deliver the best programs for my clients and still able to place exceptional service above all else,” Pilarski said in the release. “What drives and fulfills me is the relationships I am able to create and nurture with business leaders. Kapnick shares that philosophy.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Kapnick Insurance hires client executive for Troy office