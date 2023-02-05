Kapnick Insurance hires client executive for business division

ANN ARBOR — Kapnick Insurance has hired a new client executive within its business insurance division.

Lindsay Lumpford also will be doing work with personal insurance clients, focused on home, auto and personal umbrella, a news release said. She has been in the insurance industry since 2016 and previously worked with both high net worth individual and small businesses on commercial insurance solutions.

“Lindsay brings with her a new set of skills and knowledge,” Keith Tubergen, vice president and practice leader at Kapnick, said in the release. “Her experience in the field and excitement to help her clients makes her a great fit here at Kapnick.”

Lumpford came to Kapnick “to work with some of the best people in our industry,” she said in the release. She said she is excited to get to work so that she can get to know the Kapnick team and to further her knowledge in order to better serve her clients.

She is from Milan and will be working out of Kapnick's Ann Arbor office. She is a board member for Saline Varsity Blues and also coaches basketball at Washtenaw Christian Academy.

