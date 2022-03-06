Kapnick Insurance president receives benefits award

From Staff Reports
·2 min read

TROY — Steve Peck, partner and president of employee benefits at Kapnick Insurance recently received Assurex Global’s second annual Dan Duhamel Award. This award is presented to a member who embodies the spirit of collaboration, devotion, and commitment in the Assurex Global and employee benefits community.

Steve Peck, partner and president of employee benefits at Kapnick Insurance.

“I was truly humbled and honored to be recognized with the Duhamel award,” Peck said in a news release. “Working with my Assurex peers over the past 19 years has helped me and my Kapnick team to become better benefits advisors to our clients.”

Assurex Global is a privately held commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage group with more than 600 offices worldwide and $30 billion in annual premium volume.

“The camaraderie and learning that occurred made the world a whole lot smaller and a lot more interesting,” Peck said about his regular attendance at Assurex events. Since joining Kapnick nearly two decades ago, Peck has attended all of the annual benefits conferences, and many of the larger partners’ conferences, which have been held in places such as Paris, Dublin, Hong Kong and Budapest, Hungary, to connect with insurance peers from around the globe.

In addition to his conference attendance, Peck has given back to the Assurex community, the release said. He chaired or co-chaired the benefits conference four times, including once with Dan Duhamel of the eponymous award. Peck was a founding member of Assurex’s first benefits study group focused on assisting partner agents and brokers expand client services, improve operations and compete at the high level. Peck was also part of the private exchange task force responsible for providing advice and guidance after the passing of the Affordable Care Act.

Jim Kapnick, CEO of Kapnick, is proud of Peck’s efforts in Assurex and at Kapnick.

“Steve has been a tremendous leader and builder of our benefits business," Kapnick said in the release. "Under his leadership, our benefits division has grown over 700% and is recognized nationally as an elite practice.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Kapnick Insurance president receives benefits award

