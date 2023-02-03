Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising an opportunity fund

Natasha Mascarenhas
·1 min read

Four months after closing its largest fund to date, Kapor Capital wants more. The firm is under new leadership after co-founders Freada and Mitch Kapor stepped back from the outfit, which focuses on funding social impact ventures and founders of color. Now, led by Uriridiakoghene “Ulili” Onovakpuri and Brian Dixon, Kapor Capital is hoping to raise a $50 million opportunity fund, according to an SEC filing.

The opportunity fund, if closed, would continue Kapor Capital’s new strategy of taking capital from outside investors. Up until last year, all of Kapor’s funds were directly from the founding partners; in September, though, the firm closed a $126 million Fund 3 backed by investors including Cambridge Associates, Align Impact, Ford Foundation, Bank of America, PayPal and Twilio.

At the time, Dixon told TechCrunch that turning to external investors helps the firm with access; Kapor is now writing checks between $250,000 and $3 million with a primary focus on participating in pre-seed and seed rounds. Onovakpuri said the larger fund would allow them to invest in more companies with bigger checks.

That said, with presumably a fresh chunk of capital to deploy, why would Kapor be eyeing an opportunity fund? It’s a trend-turned-standard among early-stage venture capital firms that want to get in on later rounds of their star portfolio companies. Last year, Khosla debuted an opportunity fund and last week, Cowboy raised its first of the kind as well.

Kapor Capital did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kapor Capital’s new leaders share which LPs are taking the firm ‘to a whole new level’

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Adani Enterprises shares suspended as price slumps again

    Shares in the flagship firm of beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani were repeatedly suspended on Friday as a rout triggered by allegations of accounting fraud deepened.This "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme" is "the largest con in corporate history", Hindenburg said.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Jeff Erdmann Says Focus on Dividend-Growing Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in times like this that some expert advice might provide a clea

  • If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

    Building a stream of dividends to fatten your wallet every quarter is a lot easier when you're willing to play the long game. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a passive-income machine, and this is all thanks to its ability to churn out therapies at an industrial scale. Strong earnings growth is likely to continue in the long run -- after a short delay, that is.

  • Disney Activist Wants to ‘Restore the Magic’ and Calls for This Director’s Ouster

    Trian Fund Management asked Disney investors to elect Nelson Peltz to the board to replace Michael Froman, who has been a Disney director since 2018.

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.

    In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."

  • Down 89%, This Growth Stock Could Set You Up to Benefit From a Massive Trend

    Pandemic-driven demand has generally receded, and the combination of inflation and rising interest rates has crushed the market's appetite for growth stocks. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading freelance labor marketplace, and the company is in a great position to benefit from the long-term growth of the gig economy. After growing sales 88% in 2020's third quarter and 43% in Q3 2021, Fiverr's Q3 revenue increased just 11% year over year in its latest third quarter.

  • Apple stock in focus as CEO Tim Cook spooks with one phrase

    Apple's quarter was far from clean. Same for its earnings call.

  • Should You Hold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) For Long-Term?

    Legacy Ridge Capital Management, LLC recently published its “Legacy Ridge Capital Partners Equity Fund I” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, which can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund returned 12.5% gross and 10.3% net of performance fees compared to a -18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five […]

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • India's Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares fall again

    Beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani denied Friday that his rise to become Asia's richest man -- a title he has lost in a phenomenal stock rout -- was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as shares in his conglomerate fell again.His comments came as shares in his flagship firm Adani Enterprises went on a rollercoaster ride on the Bombay Stock Exchange, hitting multiple trading stops as they fell by 30 percent before recovering to close up 1.25 percent on the day.

  • 15 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 best dividend leaders to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSE:FDL) is based on the 100 highest yielding stocks that have […]

  • Some Salesforce employees just found out they're part of the 10% layoff announced last month

    When Salesforce announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce last month, you might have assumed that meant that everyone who was affected was informed at that time. With social media flush with people talking about Salesforce layoffs today, the company says these are part of that original announcement, but some folks are learning about their fate today. CEO Marc Benioff reportedly telegraphed that the sales group could be targeted, telling employees in a company meeting last month that remote workers weren’t as productive as folks in the office, and that half the sales team accounted for 96% of the revenue, suggesting that the other half accounted for just 4%.