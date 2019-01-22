Is Kapsch TrafficCom AG (VIE:KTCG) Struggling With Its 8.4% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll look at Kapsch TrafficCom AG (VIE:KTCG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kapsch TrafficCom:

0.084 = €49m ÷ (€615m – €204m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Kapsch TrafficCom has an ROCE of 8.4%.

Is Kapsch TrafficCom’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Kapsch TrafficCom’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 14% average in the Electronic industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Kapsch TrafficCom’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Kapsch TrafficCom.

Kapsch TrafficCom’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Kapsch TrafficCom has total assets of €615m and current liabilities of €204m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 33% of its total assets. Kapsch TrafficCom has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Kapsch TrafficCom’s ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. But note: Kapsch TrafficCom may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).