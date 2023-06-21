Kara Nichols murder case: Coroner testifies regarding Nichols' cause of death

Jun. 20—An El Paso County coroner on Tuesday afternoon gave his cause of death in the death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, whom Joel Hollendorfer, 47, is accused of killing over a decade ago.

"Asphyxiation due to strangulation," Dr. Leon Kelly, the El Paso County coroner, told prosecutors after being asked about Nichols' cause of death.

Kelly conducted the autopsy on Nichols in February 2022 after her body was recovered from a grave at the Hollendorfer family farm outside Black Forest in El Paso County, where prosecutors allege her remains have been since October 2012.

Prosecutors have alleged throughout the trial, which began last week, that Hollendorfer strangled Nichols after paying her to have sex with him, and afterward buried her body at his parent's farm.

The testimony of Kelly, in part, confirmed the prosecution's allegations against Hollendorfer, stating that his autopsy ruled Nichols' death a homicide via strangulation.

Another bolster to the prosecution case came from Kelly claiming it was unlikely that Nichols' death could have been caused by heroin alone, despite Kelly testifying that she was high on heroin at the time of her death, citing results of her toxicology report. This, according to Kelly, is due to Nichols being a frequent heroin user, meaning her tolerance was likely higher than someone who had never used the drug.

"There was far more evidence that drugs were not the cause of death (for Nichols)," Kelly told the jury.

Kelly, however, was unable to dismiss the defense's claim that Nichols died because of heroin use, either entirely by overdose or due to her being choked and unable to begin breathing again due to being high on heroin.

When asked by defense attorney Jennifer Cox whether Kelly could rule out the possibility that Nichols overdosed on heroin, he stated he could not, because of a variety of circumstances. Those included that Nichols may have accidentally taken more heroin than usual or that her tolerance had changed before her death.

Intoxication numbers "are relatively meaningless without context," Kelly explained, stating that he can't rule out the defense allegations without more specific information about Nichols' heroin use.

Kelly also was unable to rule out the defense theory that Hollendorfer strangled Nichols as they were having sex, and that the heroin made it so that Nichols was unable to begin breathing again. Kelly explained that while heroin doesn't affect the time it would take for someone to pass out from choking, which could be as quickly as five seconds, the heroin could affect that person's ability to begin breathing on their own after passing out.

Kelly stated that, often, a person high on heroin who passes out could be unable to begin breathing again on their own, the way a sober person would due to the effects of heroin on the brain.

When Cox asked Kelly if it was fair that much of the basis for cause of death came from context surrounding Nichols' death, namely the claims from Hollendorfer's ex-wife, rather than physical evidence found on Nichols' body, Kelly confirmed that to be the case.

Hollendorfer's ex-wife, Kristina Palmer, on Friday testified that in 2014 her husband admitted to her that he accidentally killed an escort in 2012 via strangulation, and that he buried her body on his family's farm.

"I believe he said, 'I must have gone too long; I didn't mean for that to happen,'" Palmer said. "He told me he freaked out, because he didn't know what to do, and that he buried her on the property."

Several members of law enforcement have testified that the allegations from Palmer were essential in recovering Nichols' body.

During prosecution redirect, Kelly stated that, if law enforcement had just found Nichols' body with no context, he still probably would have ruled her death a homicide, but may not have come to the conclusion that strangulation was the cause of death.

Kelly's testimony was the last of the day on Tuesday, with prosecutor Christina Perroni informing Judge William Bain she would be unlikely to call any additional witnesses on Thursday morning, when Hollendorfer's trial will resume.

Bain indicated closing arguments probably will be given by attorneys on Thursday morning, and that the 12-person jury will begin deliberations shortly after.

Hollendorfer faces two charges of allegedly killing Nichols: first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Hollendorfer will be sentenced to life in prison.