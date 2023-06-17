Kara Nichols murder case: Defendant's ex-wife testifies, claims he confessed to Nichols' killing in 2014

Jun. 16—Prosecutors called a key witness to the stand on Friday in the murder case against Joel Hollendorfer: his ex-wife, Kristina Palmer.

Hollendorfer is accused of killing 19-year-old Kara Nichols in 2012 after paying her for sex, and burying her in the backyard of his family's farm, where her body wouldn't be discovered until 2022.

Palmer was the second witness to take the stand on Friday, and spent nearly all of her testimony discussing one thing: the alleged admission to the murder that Hollendorfer gave to Palmer in 2014.

Palmer stated that her and Hollendorfer's relationship was on again, off again for several years, before they divorced in 2012 — before Nichols' murder. She said they got back together in 2014.

Palmer described how, in late 2014, Hollendorfer's father died suddenly of a heart attack, and that one day following his father's death, Hollendorfer drove Palmer out to a gas station near his family's farm near Black Forest.

Palmer testified that Hollendorfer told her that he had become overwhelmed with guilt and felt responsible for his father's death. Palmer testified that Hollendorfer told her that, in 2012, he accidentally killed an escort at a parking lot he drove her to, choking her as they were having sex.

"I believe he said, 'I must have gone too long, I didn't mean for that to happen,'" Palmer said. "He told me he freaked out, because he didn't know what to do, and that he buried her on the property."

Hollendorfer went on to tell Palmer, according to her testimony, that he felt responsible for his father's heart attack because he told his father about the killing, and about Nichols' body being buried in the farm, after law enforcement had conducted a search of the farm.

Palmer claimed that she never spoke again to Hollendorfer about the confession after the 2014 conversation — partly because she didn't want to have to talk about it again, and partly because she didn't believe Hollendorfer's account.

"That changed when the FBI showed up at my door," Palmer testified.

Palmer added during testimony that Hollendorfer never gave her the name, or a description, of the woman he claimed to have killed.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Jennifer Cox attempted to cast doubt over Palmer's memory of the confession, going over several different interviews Palmer gave to law enforcement and the differences between those interviews and her testimony on Friday.

Palmer struggled to recall certain bits of information on cross-examination, such as whether Hollendorfer had actually told her if he had sold his car because there had been a dead body in the trunk at one point, or the dates of conversations with Hollendorfer. However, Palmer remained adamant under cross-examination that Hollendorfer's admission is "burned into my brain."

Most of the other witnesses who testified on Friday testified about interviews or conversations they had with Palmer about Hollendorfer's admission, and how those interviews led law enforcement to finding Nichols' body on the Hollendorfer farm, buried on top of the remains of a horse.

FBI Special Agent Mike Willis testified about alleged violence Hollendorfer had perpetrated in his past relationship, but it was struck from the record after it was ruled to be out of the scope of the trial.

After Judge William Bain moved to strike the testimony, defense attorney Jennifer Cox moved for a mistrial, claiming the jury could no longer be fair and impartial. Bain disagreed, and denied the motion.

Court records show Hollendorfer had been accused and convicted of harassment and protection-order violations numerous times in 2012 and 2013. Additionally, Hollendorfer was convicted of theft and burglary charges in 1996.

Hollendorfer's trial will resume on Monday, with prosecutor Christina Perroni informing Bain the prosecution expects to rest its case Tuesday. Hollendorfer faces two charges for allegedly killing Nichols: first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Hollendorfer will be sentenced to life in prison.