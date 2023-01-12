Kara Nichols murder case: El Paso County man to plead not guilty in teen's strangulation death

Jan. 11—An El Paso County man accused of strangling a teenage escort and burying her in the backyard of his parents' farm on top of a rotting horse carcass will plead not guilty to the charges next month, his attorney said Wednesday.

Joel Hollendorfer was scheduled to enter a plea this week, but defense attorney Jennifer Cox asked for a continuance to allow for more time on Hollendorfer's speedy trial clock, which is a defendant's right to a trial within six months of entering a plea.

Cox indicated that she expected the judge to set Hollendorfer's trial for June. Hollendorfer is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, who was reported missing in October 2012.

The case went cold for nearly 10 years until detectives reinterviewed Hollendorfer's ex-wife, who had initially been uncooperative with the investigation. Hollendorfer told his ex-wife that he accidently killed an escort and buried her body at his family's farm near Black Forest, according to testimony presented at Hollendorfer's preliminary hearing.

Nichols' remains were later found on the property.

Hollendorfer is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 8, and he is being held at the El Paso County jail without bond.