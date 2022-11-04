Kara Nichols murder case: Judge determines Joel Hollendorfer will face trial

Nov. 3—An El Paso County judge determined Thursday that Joel Hollendorfer will stand trial in the death of Kara Nichols, whom he is accused of strangling before reportedly burying her body in his backyard on top of the remains of a horse.

Civilian investigator Tammy Gugliotta testified that Hollendorfer had been in contact with Nichols on Oct. 9, 2012, the last day she was seen alive. She worked as an escort and Hollendorfer was trying to set up a meeting between the two.

Phone records presented by the prosecution show that the two had contact via text and phone calls throughout the night of Oct. 9.

When Hollendorfer was first interviewed by detectives in February 2013, more than four months after Nichols' disappearance, he said he had been in contact with Nichols that day, but that they never ended up meeting because of disagreements on where the paid encounter would take place, Gugliotta said.

In 2014, detectives reviewed cellphone data from Nichols that showed the final location her phone before it disconnected permanently was very close to the farm owned by the Hollendorfer family in Black Forest, prompting the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to acquire search warrants for the property.

While investigators searched the property, Hollendorfer's mother identified several spots on the farm where animals were buried, Gugliotta testified. Because of the volume of "anomalies" detected by the radar equipment being used in the search, investigators couldn't determine a specific location to dig for Nichols' remains.

From there, the case went cold until January 2022, when investigators reached out to Hollendorfer's ex-wife, who was uncooperative with the investigation when the two were married during the initial investigation.

During interviews with investigators, Hollendorfer's ex-wife said he had told her he accidently "killed and strangled an escort" and "buried the body on top of a horse at the farm," El Paso County Detective Jennifer Arndt testified.

Arndt said Hollendorfer's ex-wife wasn't certain if her husband was lying to her, and she had considered that maybe he was using it to intimidate her. Several witnesses on Thursday said Hollendorfer had an abusive relationship with his ex-wife, who since has remarried and moved to Virginia.

Court records show that Hollendorfer had been accused and convicted of harassment and protection order violations numerous times in 2012 and 2013. Additionally, Hollendorfer was convicted of theft and two burglary charges in 1996, according to court records.

Following the admission from Hollendorfer's ex-wife, detectives reviewed old evidence and interviewed both Hollendorfer and his mother.

One spot on the farm became a point of interest for investigators, and when they asked Hollendorfer's mom what was buried there, she said it was the remains of her kid's favorite horse, Milo, Arndt said.

But when detectives asked Hollendorfer about the spot, he said there was nothing buried there, said Detective Patrick Gallagher, who conducted the interview with Hollendorfer.

Investigators found Nichols' remains after they obtained a search warrant for the property and dug at the suspicious spot.

The defense's argument throughout the preliminary hearing was that Nichols' death wasn't a homicide, but rather an accident caused either by drugs or consensual choking during sexual intercourse.

El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly testified that he couldn't determine a cause of death because Nichols' remains were so decomposed, but that a toxicology report indicated she was "probably" intoxicated with heroin at the time of her death.

Kelly testified that someone intoxicated on a significant amount of heroin would potentially be more likely to die as a result of brief strangulation where a healthy person would not, and that Nichols had a potentially lethal level of drugs in her system.

Jennifer Cox, Hollendorfer's defense attorney, implied that Nichols died while with Hollendorfer, either via strangulation during sex or a drug overdose, and that out of "fear" he hid the body in his backyard.

"The evidence in this case supports an accident," Cox told the judge during closing arguments. "There is no proof of any level of intent."

The prosecution refuted the claims presented by Cox by pointing to the testimony of Gugliotta, who said that earlier on the evening of Oct. 9, Nichols was with a friend who said she had used the last of her drugs while they were together. The two were together hours before Nichols supposedly met with Hollendorfer, so the prosecution said the drugs couldn't have been the primary cause of her death and homicide had to be the only answer.

Judge William Bain ultimately determined that there was enough evidence presented during the preliminary hearing to send Hollendorfer to trial, and for him to remain in El Paso County jail without bond.

Autumn Hopfe, Nichols' best friend, told The Gazette after the preliminary hearing that having to wait 10 years has been immensely difficult for Nichols' family and friends.

"We're reliving it again," Hopfe said of being in court on Thursday. "It's taken 10 years. ... Ten years for us to get answers is far too long. Her parents have grieved for too long."

The court set an arraignment for Jan. 11, when Hollendorfer will enter a plea on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. If convicted of first-degree murder, Hollendorfer will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison, per Colorado law.