Kara Nichols murder case: Numerous witnesses called to discuss early days of investigation

Jun. 16—The trial of Joel Hollendorfer continued Thursday with the prosecution calling numerous witnesses to testify in the death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols.

Nichols' case went cold for nearly 10 years until detectives re-interviewed Hollendorfer's ex-wife, who had previously been uncooperative with the investigation. According to testimony from his preliminary hearing in early June, the ex-wife had later told investigators that Hollendorfer told her that he accidentally killed an escort and buried her body at his family's farm in the Black Forest. Following the interview, Nichols' remains were discovered on the property in early 2022.

Thursday's trial began with the prosecution calling a friend of Kara's and resident of Colorado Springs in 2012.

The friend of Nichols told the jury that she and Nichols had met at a party in 2011, and nurtured their friendship online as they both were in treatment for addiction. She said they had become close in the months leading up to Nichols' disappearance.

After both returning to Colorado Springs in 2012, Nichols' friend confirmed she had driven Nichols to a few jobs at apartment complexes before she went missing to support her drug addiction. She said Nichols had been using heroin in small doses at the time to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

"She was using enough to keep herself from getting sick," she said, "we were so young."

Nichols' friend said that although she was aware Nichols was using heroin, she appeared competent.

The prosecution then proceeded to call a series of men who had found Kara's escort profile online, utilizing a website called Backpage.

All the men had phone numbers appear on Nichols' call log in the days leading up to her disappearance. All three individuals confirmed they had corresponded with Nichols, but never made plans to meet up, leaving Hollendorfer to be the last escort client to speak with Nichols before she disappeared.

A video of the first law enforcement interview with Hollendorfer was played for the court, dating back to October 2014 following the initial search of Hollendorfer's family's property.

Investigator Tammy Gouiat with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office lead the conversation presented to the court. The video shows Gouiat explain to Hollendorfer that in tracking Nichol's phone amidst the night she went missing, not only was he the last person to contact Nichols that night shortly after 11 p.m.; but her phone was also "pinged" for the last time around a minute away from the Hollendorfer family farm on October 9, 2012.

"Help me understand," Gouiat repeatedly asked Hollendorfer during the interview.

Hollendorfer explained that although he had made plans with Nichols that night, she never showed up. He offered one explanation regarding Nichols' phone location, saying she must have followed him home to try and rob him.

Throughout the over 40-minute interrogation video, Hollendorfer cites his struggles with substance abuse and divorce as reasons why he was utilizing escort services like Backpage. He told Gouiat that he hadn't called her back sooner because he was nervous and embarrassed about discussing his lifestyle with law enforcement.

Gouiat explained in her testimony that Hollendorfer didn't call back law enforcement for nearly a week following the initial search of the family's property.

"I want to help, I wish I knew where Kara was," Hollendorfer said before he left the interview in 2014.

Following lunch recess, the prosecution called a string of crime scene experts to talk about the initial search of the Hollendorfer family property in 2014.

Geologist Jim Reed, a volunteer with Necrosearch International in 2014 described his work utilizing ground-penetrating sonar throughout the property in searching for Nichols' remains.

Reed described numerous locations on the property in which he, alongside an expert botanist and canine unit detected an anomaly.

"The big roots had been cut, and you can only do that by pushing with a shovel," Reed said to the court, "at that point, I was absolutely convinced someone had tried to dig a grave there."

When asked by the prosecution if the anomaly appeared to be consistent with a horse grave, Reed responded yes, but followed up by saying he had never seen a horse grave before.

Following an attempted excavation, all expert witnesses involved with the search concluded questioning by saying no human remains were uncovered during the initial search in October 2014.

Hollendorfer's trial is scheduled to continue through Friday and into the following week.