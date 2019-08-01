Karamolengos Bakery Industry (ATH:KMOL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Karamolengos Bakery Industry S.A. (ATH:KMOL) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Karamolengos Bakery Industry Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Karamolengos Bakery Industry had debt of €65.1m, up from €61.4m in one year. However, it also had €17.2m in cash, and so its net debt is €48.0m.

A Look At Karamolengos Bakery Industry's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Karamolengos Bakery Industry had liabilities of €49.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €51.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €17.2m in cash and €25.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €58.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €23.2m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Karamolengos Bakery Industry would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Karamolengos Bakery Industry shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.2), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.62 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that Karamolengos Bakery Industry actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 140%, over the last 12 months. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Karamolengos Bakery Industry will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.